ID-cards and biometric documents planned to be introduced in banking practice

The ID-cards and biometric documents are going to be introduced in banking practice, stated Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Belarus Pavel Kallaur. According to him, improving the efficiency of interaction between the government, business and citizens has always been one of the tasks of the regulator. Security and protection of information are the key issues. The National Bank, by the way, was the first state administration body where electronic document flow, document and digital signature were introduced.

