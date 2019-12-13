3.42 RUB
ID-cards and biometric documents planned to be introduced in banking practice
The ID-cards and biometric documents are going to be introduced in banking practice, stated Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Belarus Pavel Kallaur. According to him, improving the efficiency of interaction between the government, business and citizens has always been one of the tasks of the regulator. Security and protection of information are the key issues. The National Bank, by the way, was the first state administration body where electronic document flow, document and digital signature were introduced.
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
