Kamvol presents its products at international exhibition in Kazakhstan

Kamvol successfully promotes its goods. During the international exhibition in Kazakhstan, the company management and Kazakh partners have negotiated contracts for 500 thousand dollars. It is planned that the contracts will be signed during the visit of our governmental delegation headed by vice-premier. The event brings together producers and distributors from different countries of the world for presentations of manufactured products and technological innovations in textile industry.

