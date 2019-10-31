Kastryčnicki Economic Forum in Minsk brings together key regional economists

Minsk has become a platform for a thorough economic dialogue. The Kastryčnicki Economic Forum, which managed to recommend itself as the leading profile conference, brought together the key economists of the region. How do trade wars change the world reality? Will the WTO strengthen Belarus' economic security? And when will the "road map" for improving the efficiency of our economy be ready? The agenda of the discussions is not limited to internal difficulties of Belarus. It is rather a joint search for solutions for global economic growth.



Today, the main thing is to adapt to technological changes in the world. Growth requires an intelligent product.



Alexander Turchin, First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus: "We have been protecting the domestic market for years as much as we could, for example, for light industry goods. But AliExpress appeared, platforms appeared, and it became clear that all our measures to protect the market have become meaningless and useless.



And this is just one example of the technological sophistication of the today's economy. And there is a clear potential for job growth anywhere, but not in the industrial or agrarian sector. The HTP has already caught up with the agrarians in terms of contribution to the Belarusian GDP. It is important for the state to adjust to progress, and the future five-year plan should become digital.



The WTO economists predict at the forum that Belarus will have more opportunities to increase this export rate, hinting at its membership in the World Trade Club. Our country expects to become its 165th participant as early as next June. Negotiations are more active than ever.



Belarus and the World Bank are preparing a program to improve the efficiency of the country's economy coordinating future economic policy measures, improving the efficiency of state enterprises, increasing the stability of the financial sector.



