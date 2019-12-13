Belarus bakeries set up production based on cereals flour

Belarus bakeries are mastering the production of flavorful new products on the basis of flour from grain crops of this agricultural season. For example, a company in Borisov is gaining popularity due to a line of wheat breads "Lubomirskiye" including linseed and dark breads. It is baked of kefiric leaven, and the bread itself has a round craft look. There is also a steady demand for classic brick-shaped bread. The loaves of ultra-large formats are also popular among the gourmets. Local bakers are going to increase sales to Russia.



Borisov Bakery is one the major processors of grain and suppliers of flour in the country. It processes 200 tons of wheat every day.



