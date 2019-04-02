EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Agricultural enterprises of Borisov district plan to complete sowing of spring crops this week

These days intense work is carried out in the fields. Simultaneously the ground is being prepared for planting corn, legumes and winter crops. Taking into account climatic conditions, the bet is made on corn this year.

The soil is also being prepared for the legumes. For best yields it was decided to plant peas with oats and wheat.

