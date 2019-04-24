3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Chinese partners are interested in business development in Belarusian regions
Now we are actively studying the platforms for investment projects. This was stated during the round table of the brain centers of Belarus and China. The development of trade and economic, investment, industrial and scientific and technological relations were also topics of discussion the expert community of the two countries. In addition, the parties exchanged views on the development of the industrial park "Great Stone", and also assessed the prospects of the business environment in Belarus.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All