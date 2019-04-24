EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Chinese partners are interested in business development in Belarusian regions

Now we are actively studying the platforms for investment projects. This was stated during the round table of the brain centers of Belarus and China. The development of trade and economic, investment, industrial and scientific and technological relations were also topics of discussion the expert community of the two countries. In addition, the parties exchanged views on the development of the industrial park "Great Stone", and also assessed the prospects of the business environment in Belarus.

