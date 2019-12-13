The issues of defense discussed at Security Council of Belarus

A fresh look on defense and security, based on the realities of our time, was discussed today at the Security Council meeting. A new plan of defense of Belarus and the Concept for the construction and development of the Armed Forces until 2030 were approved. The situation in the region and the world isn't calm. The head of the State stated that Belarus adheres to an exclusively peaceful policy, considering the difficult issues of protecting the country and the future of the armed forces.



Belarus maintains status of peace and stability in the region, despite being surrounded by armed forces of NATO and Russia. Belarusian army is a tool to prevent war. Belarusian policy is based on defensive strategy. The Belarusian army was modernized 4 times in order to be able to repulse any aggression.



An effective system should be established in the country in case of a threat. The General Staff was engaged in revising the defense plan, taking into account the challenges of the time, last year. The President required the security officials to be as transparent as possible for the neighboring partners, despite all the secrecy and be ready to response to the public.



The concept of construction and development of the armed forces is considered in conjunction with the development of the army: its composition, the availability of modern weapons, especially in aviation and air defense. The number will remain 65 000 people. The defense structure will rely on drones, electronic and radar reconnaissance, the purchase of strike aircraft and the modernization of artillery of the missile forces. Defense spending will increase.



The Security Council approved a new defense plan for Belarus and the Concept for the construction and development of the Armed Forces until 2030 after thorough consideration. The package of documents was signed by the President.

