Kochanova on results of her visit to China: Belarus-China relations reach strategically new level

The relations between Belarus and China are reaching a strategically new level. This was stated by the President of the Council of the Republic during a press conference to journalists following her visit to China. They discussed interregional cooperation between the two countries, outlined practical examples to increase trade turnover.

China is one of the three investor countries of Belarus. And the potential for growth has not been exhausted. Now the trade turnover amounts to $8 billion. What Belarus can offer to the People's Republic of China and what competences we can bring there.

Natalia Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus: