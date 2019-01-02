3.42 RUB
Number of HTP residents rises twice after Presidential Decree
The High Technology Park made a significant contribution to the economy and a powerful reserve for the future. Over the year the number of HTP residents increased by more than 2 times.
262 companies entered the Belarusian Silicon Valley. The total number of participants is now approaching half a thousand. The revolutionary document also helped the HTP to significantly increase the export volumes. (Only for the 3rd quarter of last year - plus 40%) ... In addition - in 2018 - the High Technology Park launched a number of educational and social programs for children and teachers.
In 2018, the High-Tech Park opened about 50 new computer classes across the country. Modern 3D centers and IT labs appeared in the regions. In addition, social-charitable projects are being held in support of children from multi-child families and disabled children.
