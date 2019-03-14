PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Medium-sized businesses from Molodechno focus on deliveries to European Union

Industrial enterprises of Minsk region increase export directions. Companies in the medium business segment of Molodechno focus on deliveries to the European Union. One of the companies produces more than 150 types of metal cabinets, safes and shelving. They are exported to Finland, Poland, the Czech Republic, the Baltic states.

