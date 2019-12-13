EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Shell plans to cut thousands of jobs

This decision was made in connection with the restructuring of the organization and the coronavirus crisis. The company's losses exceeded $18 billion in the second quarter. Thousands of jobs are expected to be cut in offices around the world as part of a $5 billion cost-cutting plan. It could take years to recover from the pandemic, the company said, so Shell needs to adapt to new ways of working.

