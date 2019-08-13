Set of topical issues discussed today by Head of State and Victor Sheiman

The head of the President’s Affairs Department reported on the implementation of instructions, in particular, on the construction of an enterprise for the production of plastic skis. The production launch is scheduled for October. In addition, the construction of the modern center for minimally invasive endoscopic surgery on the basis of the Republican Clinical Medical Center was discussed. The new institution will provide for world-class advanced medical technologies. Victor Sheiman also reported about the work carried out in the African continent. For example, enterprises are being created there to transport goods and build roads and power lines.