Contracts on Russian gas supplies to Belarus extended until 2023-2025

Contracts on Russian gas deliveries to Belarus have been extended until 2025 and its transit through our territory in 2023. Thus, the estimated cost of transit through Belarus this year is estimated at 12 billion Russian rubles, while the cost of gas to be supplied to our country for the entire period will amount to 200 billion annually. As previously reported, the price of Russian gas in 2023 has been agreed at last year's level ($128.5 per thousand cubic meters), calculated in Russian rubles.