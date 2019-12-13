Corporate party instead of reforestation

Mozyr Experimental Forestry managed to find money for the corporative party, but not for care about the plantation.As it turned out, there were not enough seedlings on 15% of the sown area with less trees per hectare than needed. But this did not embarrass the commission on acceptance - the report "drew" the numbers the forestry needed.



The investigation revealed that the forestry did not meet the task of planting hardwoods throughout 2019-2020. Also, there were established violations in the procurement of assets and services. These omissions led to significant overpayments.



And then there is more. For example, a noisy corporate party for 58 people at the state expense. The money was found for it, but not for care about the plantations.



The money did not go to the budget account and was often not used for the intended purpose. For example, for 2019-2021, more than 300 thousand rubles were used for various recreational activities. For two days of recreation for 24 people in one of the tourist facilities of the Gomel Region, the forestry paid 12 thousand rubles. There were other expenditures as well, the data were submitted to the financial investigation authorities, which are investigating the case.



