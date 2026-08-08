Krasovsky: The African Continent Will Develop With or Without Us. Better with Us

In recent years, Belarus has significantly deepened its cooperation with African countries. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko speaks of this as the continent of the future. Dmitry Krasovsky, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kenya, explained why Belarus places such a high priority on cooperation with the African continent .

"Africa is the most dynamically developing continent on Earth today. Average growth is 5-7%. Population growth is already outpacing that of Asia. This is a very ambitious continent," the diplomat emphasized.

In a recent statement, Kenyan President William Ruto said that by 2060, every fourth person on Earth will be African. As Dmitry Krasovsky noted, this statement reflects how Africans see themselves, their future, and the future of their continent, as well as their goals. "Many countries on the continent will become high-income countries. The African continent will develop with or without us. Better with us," Dmitry Krasovsky stated.

Belarusian goods on Kenyan shelves: only oatmeal so far

As the diplomat noted, only one Belarusian product can currently be found on Kenyan store shelves: "The only products that reach there are long-life products, such as Belarusian-made oatmeal. They sit on the shelf next to British, American, and Polish products."

Dairy products are not reaching Kenya due to both logistics and protective duties imposed by the East African Community, which reach 60% for countries outside the union. "But we can supply milk without animal fats—it's a complex technological product, which we have. This will allow us to bypass duties. There's already demand from local businesses," noted Dmitry Krasovsky.

Direct flight Minsk - Nairobi

A route that could solve the problem of goods delivery is the opening of a direct flight. "If air service is established between Nairobi and Minsk, our dairy products could be delivered there on the same day. Accordingly, this opens the way for all our food products: meat, sausage, cheese, and any processed goods," Krasovsky explained.

According to the diplomat, there are plans to load the plane for the return trip. Belarusians are one of the largest consumers of Kenyan roses. Few people know that today, every second rose bought in Minsk is grown in Kenya. "Unfortunately, these roses still come to us via Holland. Holland is a major hub that once specialized in flower growing. Today, they've realized that they don't necessarily have to grow them; they can simply sell them. They buy roses and sell them worldwide. We, as no exception, have become part of this chain. Now our task is to restructure this chain so that we buy them directly. Both Kenyan farmers and Belarusian consumers will benefit," he shared.

Tractors, Assembly, and a Philosophy of Partnership

"We're entering Africa not with a philosophy of colonization, but with a philosophy of partnership. Our tractor is an investment product. It helps modernize and expand production. We're proud that we're working not to extract wealth, but to facilitate development," the diplomat noted.

Equipment is one of the most promising areas. Belarusian tractors are already well-known in a number of African countries, and East Africa is no exception. "Uganda, Tanzania, and Ethiopia are eager to see our tractor. We're even considering setting up assembly plants under a local brand, avoiding import duties," said Dmitry Krasovsky. He admitted that such projects require lengthy approvals, but the results are worth the effort.