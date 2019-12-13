Major wind park in Belarus to appear in Liozno District

The construction will begin this year. The amount of investment is about 40 million dollars. The wind park will be installed on the site near the village of Veleshkovichi. By the way, in this area, the wind energy was tamed a year ago. Then a private company installed two powerful wind generators.

Elena Daineko, deputy chairman of Liozno district executive committee: "Technical documentation is ready and works on installation of nine more wind generators will start in the near future. For the district it is both jobs and tourist routes, because today the site itself is interesting."