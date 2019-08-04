Big investment project implemented in Pukhovichi District

Bio-technologies will help to bring the agricultural sector to a new level. In fact, we are even talking about the development of a new industry in the country.



A big investment project is being implemented in Pukhovichi District, 50 kilometers of Minsk. Large-scale agricultural holding will process wheat and triticale to produce animal feed.



Indeed, it is already called the enterprise of tomorrow with 14 plants, full-cycle production. Its implementation is under the close attention of the President and the government. Thus, Alexander Lukashenko instructed to thoroughly work out the raw material zones.



The President also focused the attention on sales markets. The enterprise is export-oriented, about 80% of finished products are planned to be sold abroad: mainly to the EU countries, as well as to Russia and Ukraine.