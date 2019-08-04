3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Big investment project implemented in Pukhovichi District
Bio-technologies will help to bring the agricultural sector to a new level. In fact, we are even talking about the development of a new industry in the country.
A big investment project is being implemented in Pukhovichi District, 50 kilometers of Minsk. Large-scale agricultural holding will process wheat and triticale to produce animal feed.
Indeed, it is already called the enterprise of tomorrow with 14 plants, full-cycle production. Its implementation is under the close attention of the President and the government. Thus, Alexander Lukashenko instructed to thoroughly work out the raw material zones.
The President also focused the attention on sales markets. The enterprise is export-oriented, about 80% of finished products are planned to be sold abroad: mainly to the EU countries, as well as to Russia and Ukraine.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Russian Foreign Minister: Moscow open to contacts with Donald Trump's administration
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Regions
All
Incidents
All