Where and how the Belarusian economy is moving

Ensuring good exports is one of the most important tasks facing the Belarusian government and enterprises.



Despite enormous pressure from not the West, the Made in Belarus brand is still present in at least 170 countries today. This year its goods were supplied to over 140 countries and imported from 158. Belarusians even set a record in exports in June, earning over $2 billion for the month (thanks to timely diversification and a strong ruble). By the end of the year we want to have at least $23 billion. China ranked second in terms of the volume of foreign trade. We are heading to the East.



Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:



“We see the potential of those markets, which we may also have underutilized, given our line on balanced development of exports to all regions.”



The deliveries of goods to non-CIS countries have decreased including exports to the European Union, which fell by almost a third. And yet our turnover with the EU was up to 27 billion dollars. And last year (despite the sanctions rhetoric), the EU remained our second trade and economic partner. Moreover, we sold more than we bought from them.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



“Frenzied politicians recede into the background. Business is business. It is abnormal that there is the highest demand for mineral fertilizers and oil products in the world, and we have nowhere to put them.”



The market of the European Union remains a huge area for the Belarusian export, including high-tech products. Fortunately not everybody supports the economic blockade. They speak a lot and loudly, but the go and buy. The Netherlands, Poland, and Lithuania don't mind eating Belarusian food.



Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus:



“It may come as a bit of a surprise, but with some countries we have even increased exports in the first half of 2022 compared to what we had in the first half of 2021 including Poland, the Czech Republic, Spain and a few more countries. These countries increased the purchase of our products.



Roman Golovchenko



“Foreign trade balance renews records. For the first time in 10 years there is a surplus of $2.3 billion. First of all, at the expense of the reduction of imports.”



Our optimism is cautious, however. After all, the purchase of important components, spare parts, and raw materials necessary for the continuous operation of domestic production has also decreased. The main issue on the agenda is import substitution. By the end of the year the government promised to start 7 projects on the most acute positions.



The second one is the adjustment of logistics chains. Today ports are the weakest link in export deliveries. We cooperate with nine Russian ports. But Belarus needs its own ports! Belarus will soon have its own exit to the sea in north-west Russia.



