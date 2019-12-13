PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Forestry sector in Belarus copes with sanctions and raising production and exports

The forestry sector has coped with the sanctions and is increasing production and exports. This was stated by Minister Alexander Kulik.

The task of the branch is to provide all the woodworking enterprises of the country and its citizens with the wood. At the same time the profitability should not exceed 5%. We must not forget about the external supplies. Thus, the volume of exported products was exceeded in February and March.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All