3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Forestry sector in Belarus copes with sanctions and raising production and exports
The forestry sector has coped with the sanctions and is increasing production and exports. This was stated by Minister Alexander Kulik.
The task of the branch is to provide all the woodworking enterprises of the country and its citizens with the wood. At the same time the profitability should not exceed 5%. We must not forget about the external supplies. Thus, the volume of exported products was exceeded in February and March.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All