Legendary BelAZ-7558 becomes exhibit at VDNKh

The permanent exposition of Belarus at VDNKh was added to the permanent exposition in Moscow in honor of the Mechanical Engineer's Day. The legendary BelAZ truck is installed in the parking lot near the pavilion.



The 90-ton truck is like a hallmark of the country and the company, which works in close cooperation with its Russian colleagues. Today, over 11 thousand units of modern dump trucks move along the roads of Russia and successfully work in its quarries. They transport cargo from coal to diamonds. Muscovites and guests of Russian capital in VDNKh can learn the history of these legendary trucks and take a virtual trip to the workshops of the Belarusian Automobile Plant, learn the process of assembling dump trucks and see in practice the world's largest BelAZ truck with a carrying capacity of 450 tons.



Right under the body of the mining giant there was an installation "Swing". There was also a post office "BelAZ" for visitors, where everyone can send an original postcard to any part of the world.



