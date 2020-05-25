Light industry returning to normal operation

The seamstresses salaries have grown by 15-20 percent since the beginning of the year. The main reason is the increase in production efficiency. The enterprises shifted to the manufacture of protective products on a large scale. Over 2 million masks were stitched per day in mid-April. Today, the industry is returning to normal operation. In the first quarter, the light industry enterprises exported more than half of their products amounting to $ 100 million to 41 countries.