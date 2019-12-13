Forestry stations of Minsk Region expand geography of exports

In addition to the EU countries, China has got more active in the purchase of dry board products. Luban Forestry Station cooperates with Asian market. A part of wood-waste in the form of wood chips will be used for the needs of the housing and utilities infrastructure. Residue can be used for pellet production in the neighboring Starodorozhsky District.



Volunteers in all regions of Belarus are actively involved in the restoration of forests. For example, during the "Forest Week" in spring, more than 33 million trees was planted across the country.



