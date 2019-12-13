Preferential taxation, convenient logistics, inexpensive intellectual resources, comfortable investment environment: what attracts companies to Great Stone

All-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership is what unites Belarus and China today. Promising initiatives and projects that will allow not only to increase trade turnover, but also to find new partners are in the foreground of bilateral cooperation.

There is no need to go far: the China-Belarus Industrial Park "Great Stone" is located 25 kilometers off Minsk. This is a chain in the global initiative "One Belt, One Road".

The general director of the China CAMC Engineering Co.,LTD Li Haixin told what attracts companies to the industrial park.

Li Haixin:

“Chinese companies choose Belarus for investment mainly based on the following considerations. First, the leaders of China and Belarus attach great importance to it, and the governments of the two countries provide significant support. The China-Belarus Great Stone Industrial Park is a project that is personally supported and promoted by Party General Secretary Xi Jinping and President Alexander Lukashenko.”