Lithuania actively buying Belarusian electricity, while demanding that Kiev refused such supplies

Lithuania actively buys the Belarusian electricity, while demanding that Kiev refused such supplies. The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andrei Gerus was indignant at such position of Vilnius, which disguised its purchases, receiving energy not directly, but through Latvia. At the same time after October 4, when the first unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant started operation, the supplies dramatically increased, and on October 19 reached a record of more than 8 thousand megawatts per hour. At the same time, Vilnius demanded from Estonia and Latvia to refuse from Belarusian electricity. It is noteworthy that Ukraine will also suspend the moratorium on energy purchases from our country starting from November 1 because of the energy deficit and a sharp rise in the cost of its generation.