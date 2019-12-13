PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Lithuania reduces capacity of cross-border power grids with Belarus

As the Lithuanian Minister of Energy explained, "the decision to limit the capacity was taken so that the electricity from the Belarusian nuclear power plant would not get to the Baltic market. The official added that they consider this energy unsafe. However, firstly, the Belarusian power system won't suffer from these restrictions at all. Secondly, Belarusian power is nevertheless supplied to the Baltic market when traded on the Riga Stock Exchange.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All