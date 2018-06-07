3.43 RUB
Country’s best cow produces 14 tons of milk per year
The agrarian forum continues its work. Today the country’s best cow was chosen at the Belagro exhibition. The competition is held annually. It demonstrates the success of domestic breeding. The winner produces 14 tons of milk per year. Last year, cows produced 5 tons of milk on average.
In recent years, the quality of Belarusian milk has increased significantly. There is a gradual transition to the extra class. A high demand for Belarusian cattle accentuates the level of breeding work. Among our buyers are Kazakhstan, Russia, Georgia and Uzbekistan.
