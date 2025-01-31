Trump's arrival has intensified the competition for talent in the field of natural sciences. The head of our state thinks ahead and advocates the introduction of advanced technologies, and calls on the Poles to joint peaceful development. How do Belarusians manage to catch the wave and stick to key trends in the global economy?

Modern conditions dictate the need to create completely new sectors of the economy.

Trump's arrival to power marked the start of global public investment in artificial intelligence, robotics, crypto technology and space.

Trump will focus on the creation of "Zones for the Development of Natural Sciences and Engineering" - for this, the United States will lure talented scientists from all over the world.

Intellectual migration is becoming a priority for American national security

It is no coincidence that back in October 2022, Washington amended the National Security Strategy, where it clearly stated that to maintain its leadership position in the world, it is important for the United States to ensure its technological advantage, and for this it is necessary to create conditions for the influx of specialists, first of all, young scientists in the field of STEM, natural sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Our President is deeply aware of the intensification of competition for new technologies, talented engineers, physicists, mathematicians and IT specialists.

At a press conference on January 26, Lukashenko outlined the promising areas for the development of the Belarusians.

We are catching the wave and keeping up with key trends in the global economy. Along with the United States and China, we are studying artificial intelligence, the possibilities of neural networks have long been the subject of cryptocurrencies.

Belarus is creating all the conditions to provide scientists and prevent intellectual migration. And by right, our Lukashenko, and not Trump, can be considered the first "Crypto President" in the world. Back in 2017, the Head of State signed the corresponding decree on the development of cryptocurrency, mining and operations with them.

Even then, eight years ago, our President said: "Belarus is actually becoming the first state in the world that opens up broad opportunities for the use of blockchain technology."

And so, on January 25, representatives of the most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin highly praised the initiatives of our President to use the excess electricity to create the Belarusian cryptocurrency. They noted ... "Belarus’ potential in this area is great."

As we can see, the Belarusian economy is changing its shape and, in addition to preserving and developing traditional sectors of the economy - mechanical engineering, agriculture, petrochemistry ... is actively investing in advanced projects.

But without state support and a programmatic approach, it is impossible to create new industries.

The President emphasizes concentrating the efforts of Belarusians in the direction of creating the economy of the future ... it is this that will allow us to receive high incomes and maintain competitive advantages in world markets for the coming decades. Belarus is ready to actively adopt foreign experience in advanced technologies.

Thus, Alexander Lukashenko, while in the UAE, paid great attention to the topic of artificial intelligence development.

The head of state also drew attention to... how carefully China approaches the choice of important areas for society to use artificial intelligence - this is... medicine, defense.

At the same time, Lukashenko is thinking about neighbors... urges the Poles not to buy tanks, not to prepare for war, but rather to restore all ties, return to good neighborliness and buy tractors - and here a tractor is symbolism - it is a symbol of peace, labor and prosperity.

No need for sanctions - sanctions are primarily against the people.