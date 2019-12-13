Lukashenko: Africa woke up long ago, the world can't develop without it

Africa is strengthening its planetary influence. This is a region, without which it is impossible to imagine the further development of the world. And Belarus hopes to gain a foothold in the region.

That's how succinctly Alexander Lukashenko outlined the prospects of the continent at the talks with President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwe. Belarus is always ready to lend a hand and come to an agreement for the benefit of the two nations, he said. Today, Alexander Lukashenko's state visit to Zimbabwe has continued. The day before, the two leaders had a busy day of talks, both one-on-one and in an extended format (with the participation of delegations of our countries). An impressive package of documents was signed. A joint standing commission on cooperation will be established. Belarus offers both goods and industrial cooperation, and most importantly a dialogue on an equal footing. This is appreciated in the ongoing era of sanctions in the region. President of Belarus stressed that today one should not underestimate the weighty role of the continent in world politics and economy. It is not for nothing that the world leaders have already gained a foothold in Africa. And Belarus will be no exception.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

“Without Africa, there can be no perspective in the world at all. The latest technologies come here. Without Africa, the world cannot develop, that is why we are here. These are our friends. We come to friends. We agree with them for the sake of our peoples. At the initiative of my friend, yesterday we discussed cooperation between Zimbabwe, Belarus and Mozambique. Mozambique is the largest country, right next door. It has a coastline of a thousand kilometers. It is an agricultural country. It requires huge investments in agriculture. We already have experience. And we will soon discuss how our experience of Zimbabwe-Belarus can be transferred to Mozambique. We bring technology here and train people here with this technology. We train specialists.”

The countries have signed new contracts for supplies of Belarusian equipment. A handover ceremony was held yesterday. It launched the third phase of Zimbabwe's agricultural mechanization program. Belarus is expected to deliver over 3 thousand tractors and some 60 harvesters worth over $66 million to the African country this year and next year. Alexander Lukashenko presented a Belarus tractor to his Zimbabwean counterpart.