Lukashenko to farmers: We don't have to chase for 11 million tons of grain, it is also important to stockpile quality forage

During his visit to the agricultural enterprise "Dzerzhinsky" in Krupski District, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to the need to prepare quality forage. As Minister of Agriculture and Food Igor Brylo reported to the head of the state, the country only needs to harvest less than 3% of the area. The harvest of grain and leguminous plants has already amounted to 10.7 million tons.



"We don't have to chase for 11 million tons of grain. We need to carefully figure out what we need from corn: either grain or good silage. Take a sensible approach," stressed Alexander Lukashenko.



While visiting the Dzerzhinsky agricultural combine's facilities in the district, the head of state got familiar with the production capabilities of the enterprise and the prospects of its development. According to Vladimir Lukyanov, the Director General of the agro-industrial complex, it is planned to build new dairy farms, a plant for processing of non-food animal raw materials and turkey meat production facilities.



"Is there demand for poultry in the market? Will it increase?" - the President clarified.



According to Vladimir Lukyanov, there are no problems with the demand for products both at home and abroad. On the contrary, it is even growing. Since there are no problems with the sales, we have to raise the profitability of sales, and to this end it is necessary to expand production, said Alexander Lukashenko.



"We have to consolidate," said the head of state. - "It shouldn't be delayed."



