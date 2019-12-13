Lukashenko calls for prompt completion of field work

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the need for prompt completion of autumn field work at a meeting with the economic bloc of the government and regional leaders, BelTA informs.



He noted that even today experts say that if there had not been extra pressure on this issue last year, we would not have obtained a high harvest. But there are other areas, where additional efforts should be made with the establishment of good weather. "We have the most dangerous thing today - we haven't finished sowing winter crops. And this is next year's harvest," said the Belarusian leader. Throw the grain immediately into the soil. We have to finish sowing. This is the main thing. The second thing is to harvest corn for grain. This is the second problem that must be solved immediately. Naturally, someone has not harvested potatoes, someone has not finished flax, and someone has not harvested sugar beets yet.



As for the final harvesting of potatoes, the President is sure that there will be no problems here - there are small quantities left. Alexander Lukashenko gave special attention to flax, which is another major problem. "If it is too old, it will be rotten," he warned, noting that the linen products are in great demand.



"And there is no need to transport it far. Russia is nearby. They need everything. Earn that money over the fence. But we need to mobilize. Not only to feed ourselves in Belarus, but to earn more," said the head of state.



