Lukashenko: Belarus ready to produce components for Russian airplanes

Belarus is ready to produce components for Russian aircraft. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, BelTA informs.

Kazan aircraft plant has returned to the mass production of Tu-214 passenger aircraft. Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that Belarus, where the necessary competence and production facilities have been preserved, is ready to set up production of a number of components.