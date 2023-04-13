3.86 BYN
2.75 BYN
3.19 BYN
Lukashenko: Belarus ready to produce components for Russian airplanes
Belarus is ready to produce components for Russian aircraft. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, BelTA informs.
Kazan aircraft plant has returned to the mass production of Tu-214 passenger aircraft. Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that Belarus, where the necessary competence and production facilities have been preserved, is ready to set up production of a number of components.