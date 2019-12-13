Lukashenko: Belarus is committed to construction and dialogue with everybody

Belarus is committed to construction and dialogue with everybody, just as it has always been. This is the message addressed by the President to the participants of the Forum of the Belarus-Russia Regions, which is taking place in Grodno. Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the symbolism of the chosen platform: it is located at the junction of two civilizations - East and West. And no matter how much the continent sparks, our country is always committed to a peace-loving policy and creative initiatives. The Forum of Regions is one of them. It is an answer to the challenges of time and a center of attraction for interregional initiatives.