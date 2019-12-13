3.42 RUB
Lukashenko: Belarus is committed to construction and dialogue with everybody
Belarus is committed to construction and dialogue with everybody, just as it has always been. This is the message addressed by the President to the participants of the Forum of the Belarus-Russia Regions, which is taking place in Grodno. Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the symbolism of the chosen platform: it is located at the junction of two civilizations - East and West. And no matter how much the continent sparks, our country is always committed to a peace-loving policy and creative initiatives. The Forum of Regions is one of them. It is an answer to the challenges of time and a center of attraction for interregional initiatives.
President: Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia is an effective answer to the new challenges
The sanctioning pressure is only pushing our countries towards closer cooperation. Transport, logistics, our own payment systems and settlements in national currencies are only a fraction of the recent operational solutions. Belarus and Russia are actively working on import substitution. Everyone will benefit from it, stresses the President. The vacant niches will be occupied by the country's own developments and domestic enterprises. And these are jobs and guaranteed incomes for our people, millions of Belarusians and Russians.
