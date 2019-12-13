Lukashenko: Belarus will remain on the political map of the world and will only get stronger

The economic stability test has been passed. But the government has to solve a lot of tasks to put the economy on a confident growth path. This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko today at the Council of Ministers.

The Government reported to the President on the main results of last year's work and the urgent tasks for this year. The results were largely defined by the sanctions reality. Belarus is not used to it, but last year the pressure was the highest in the entire sovereign history. The goal of Western policy was to stop the Belarusian economy. But these attempts failed. The head of the state is convinced: they will not be able to break us either economically or politically in the future. But in order to achieve this, we need to ensure sustainable operation of the economy and maintain the level of people's well-being.

Alexander Lukashenko dwelt in detail on the areas that need to be developed and supported in the first place. Investment is a priority, which implies creation of new enterprises, especially in the regions. So far the pace of this work cannot please either the government or the President. And meanwhile the growth of jobs and people's incomes will be a key marker of the success of the Cabinet in the future. Special attention will be paid to fighting inflation. Control over prices will not weaken.

Lukashenko: Prices are the number one issue for people

Another absolute priority is the export growth. The reorientation of the markets has affected the results of 2022. About 80% of our products found their buyers in friendly countries. The rest must be made up this year, the President said. Given today's realities, Belarus' trade interests lie in Africa, Latin America, and Asia. And China is our fulcrum in the entire Asian region. A recent visit showed a mutual desire to work together.

Lukashenko on cooperation with China: we must create advanced industries in Belarus