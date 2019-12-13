Lukashenko: Belarus is always ready to back Zimbabwe

The future is in Africa! That's why we're here!" - That's how the President of Belarus explained the interest of the republic on this continent. This was said by Alexander Lukashenko at the official talks in Harare. The Belarusian leader is on a state visit to Zimbabwe, where negotiations with the country's leader Emmerson Mnangagwa were held.

The world's major players are fighting for the continent. What does Minsk offer? Not illusory democratic values, but concrete cooperation, real projects in industry, agriculture, energy, mining. We are ready to lend a helping hand.

The fact that Belarus wants to cooperate seriously and for a long time is confirmed by the opening of the Belarusian embassy in Zimbabwe. Diplomats are ready to give advice and help solve logistical (and other) difficulties.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe:

“We have twice postponed your visit because of the pandemic. But today I am delighted that you have come. Your visit demonstrates the warm relations between Minsk and Harare, it consolidates the bilateral relations.”

By the way, both Minsk and Harare are aware of the difficulties - the sanctions are imposed on us and them. But the leader of Zimbabwe has a clear plan for economic development called Vision 2030. It's about how to become more industrialized, how to improve the quality of education and medicine, and the standard of living in general.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: