Lukashenko: Ensuring food security of the planet without our tractors is impossible

The 4-millionth Belarus tractor was presented at MTZ. The previous "jubilee" of the 3-millionth one, took place 27 years ago. At that time, the Belarusian plant became one of three leading enterprises of the USSR that crossed this threshold.

While greeting the staff of the enterprise, the Belarusian leader noted that he was absolutely confident in the development prospects of MTZ: there is a huge demand for its production in the world. It is impossible to ensure food security of the planet without our tractors," added Alexander Lukashenko.