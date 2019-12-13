3.41 RUB
Lukashenko to officials: If the company has no money to pay to peasants - give it from the budget
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to the weak discipline of payments for the supplied agricultural products at the meeting on the relevant issues of Vitebsk Region development, BelTA informs.
"Weak discipline of settlements. This is unacceptable! If the company has no money to pay off the peasants - pay from the budget. You're sitting without wages, but return the money to the people. Especially for delivered milk and meat," demanded the head of state.
"The saddest thing is that we don't pay the population, from whom we receive systematic complaints," said Alexander Lukashenko.
He stated that the agro-industrial complex of Vitsebsk Region shows positive dynamics, but it's not enough, and a number of problematic issues still remain. For example, the number and production of livestock is declining, there is a lack of raw materials, the capacities of meat processing plants are not loaded. "Only one third of them are loaded. Dairy enterprises are 70% loaded. There is room for growth and there is a place to process raw materials - milk and meat," the President said.
