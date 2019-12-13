Lukashenko to officials: If the company has no money to pay to peasants - give it from the budget

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to the weak discipline of payments for the supplied agricultural products at the meeting on the relevant issues of Vitebsk Region development, BelTA informs.

"Weak discipline of settlements. This is unacceptable! If the company has no money to pay off the peasants - pay from the budget. You're sitting without wages, but return the money to the people. Especially for delivered milk and meat," demanded the head of state.

"The saddest thing is that we don't pay the population, from whom we receive systematic complaints," said Alexander Lukashenko.