Lukashenko: We should have our own food packaging by the end of the year
The President ordered to establish food packaging production in Belarus by the end of the year. Alexander Lukashenko told about it during his visit to Minsk Dairy Plant No. 1. He noted that the issue of import substitution was raised more than once. It means that it is high time for the authorities to take specific measures to solve the problem. It concerns not only the packaging for dairy products, but also spare parts. The packaging material for some products was bought abroad.
The President was also reported on the underutilization of the milk processing capacities. Additional facilities and factories are needed. Another important instruction of the Belarusian leader is to ensure a sensible pricing policy. There should not be no unreasonable increase in prices. Alexander Lukashenko also attended the modern workshops and laboratory of a dairy plant.
