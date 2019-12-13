Lukashenko to Kaliningrad Governor: We won't be divided by artificial barriers

No matter how anyone may try to divide Belarus and the Kaliningrad Region by artificial barriers, they won't succeed. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with the governor of the Russian region, Anton Alikhanov, BelTA informs.

The head of the state stressed that Belarus and Kaliningrad Region have had such long-lasting, if not ancient, relations in all spheres: economy, transit, culture, science, education and family ties. "I am convinced that this visit will be another milestone in consolidating our achievements in all the areas I have just mentioned and further expanding the long-term cooperation," the Belarusian leader said.