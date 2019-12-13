3.42 RUB
Lukashenko to Kaliningrad Governor: We won't be divided by artificial barriers
No matter how anyone may try to divide Belarus and the Kaliningrad Region by artificial barriers, they won't succeed. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with the governor of the Russian region, Anton Alikhanov, BelTA informs.
The head of the state stressed that Belarus and Kaliningrad Region have had such long-lasting, if not ancient, relations in all spheres: economy, transit, culture, science, education and family ties. "I am convinced that this visit will be another milestone in consolidating our achievements in all the areas I have just mentioned and further expanding the long-term cooperation," the Belarusian leader said.
"I am sure you will agree with me that the unprecedented attempt made by the West in 2022 to limit our communication with you, the free movement (remember) of cargo by rail and road transport both from Russia and Belarus - this attempt was doomed to failure," underlined the President. - No matter how much they tried to divide us by artificial barriers, it will not work.
