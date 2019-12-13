Lukashenko: The world has shown us what the market is

Economy was the key topic of the Belarusian leader's talks in Dushanbe. This eventful day started with two meetings with the Prime Minister of Tajikistan and the speaker of the lower house of parliament.

Belarus is determined to speed up trade with Tajikistan

Belarus is determined to step up trade with Tajikistan. Now the volume is 200 million dollars, but it's not the whole potential. Tajikistan is a good platform to work for the nearest countries and regions, which expands the market and benefits our products, including joint products.

The partnership between Belarus and Tajikistan was also discussed at the meeting with the Chairman of the House of Representatives Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda. They mostly talked about politics. The President also explained the success in relations with this state. Our peoples and leaders are similar - they have common position on all issues.

The potential of the economies of Belarus and Tajikistan is much higher than the trade turnover. The portfolio of counteracts will be added to the Tajik-Belarusian investment forum, which is taking place now. The delegations have already worked fruitfully on new points of growth.