Lukashenko: We are ready to accept Western airlines in Belarus even tomorrow

Belarus is ready to host Western airlines even tomorrow. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with labor collectives of organizations located at the National Airport of Minsk, BelTA informs.

"We are ready to accept Western airlines. - BELTA note. We are not aggressive people. I emphasize once again: we are not going to fight with anyone. I tell you this all the time," said Alexander Lukashenko, answering the question about the prospects for the return of Western airlines to Belarus.

"We are peaceful people. We want to cooperate with everyone," the President added.