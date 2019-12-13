3.40 RUB
Lukashenko: We are ready to accept Western airlines in Belarus even tomorrow
Belarus is ready to host Western airlines even tomorrow. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with labor collectives of organizations located at the National Airport of Minsk, BelTA informs.
"We are ready to accept Western airlines. - BELTA note. We are not aggressive people. I emphasize once again: we are not going to fight with anyone. I tell you this all the time," said Alexander Lukashenko, answering the question about the prospects for the return of Western airlines to Belarus.
"We are peaceful people. We want to cooperate with everyone," the President added.
The head of state reminded that back at the Independence Day solemn meeting he instructed the government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to offer the Western neighbors a plan of good-neighborliness and peaceful cooperation.
