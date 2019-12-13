PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Lukashenko draws attention to information security and digital agenda at Eurasian forum

The digital agenda of the Eurasian Economic Union requires a significant update. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated this in his speech at the II Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow, BelTA informs.

"The Union digital agenda requires a significant update. First of all it concerns the EAEU Integrated Information System, which provides for joint operation of the state information resources and systems of the Union member states. We should create and control this, not leave it to the Americans or Western Europeans, as it used to be. We have well-trained personnel and material and technical base," noted the Belarusian leader.

According to him, it is necessary to start developing the Eurasian agenda of information security.

Alexander Lukashenko also noted that the information policy issues are not yet regulated by the EAEU Treaty, and this deficiency should be eliminated.

