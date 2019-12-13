3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Lukashenko at meeting on setting up port facilities: It is necessary to make a final decision
The potash exports remained efficient in spite of unfair and discriminatory sanctions pressure. Today, the President discussed the issue of setting up port facilities for transshipment of our cargoes. The main assignment is to reach the optimal options that will minimize the cost of logistics. We need to make a final determination here. And in the near future the government will make its proposals on the organization of port infrastructure for Belarusian goods, mainly fertilizers.
Despite the sanctions, the potash exports continue - Belarus has been and remains an important supplier of fertilizers for many countries of the world.
The issue of creating port facilities for transshipment of our cargoes is not a new one for the government. It arose when the logistics of potash supplies was disrupted by the Western sanctions.
Lithuania even "shot itself in the foot" in a desire to please the curators by blocking the route habitual for Belarusian fertilizers. Minsk reoriented itself to Russian ports.
But, we must give credit, the Belarusian economy continues to work and find new opportunities in these difficult conditions," said Alexander Lukashenko. - We must promptly respond to all the challenges and guarantee the delivery of export cargoes to buyers. The key point is the speed of decision-making.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All