The potash exports remained efficient in spite of unfair and discriminatory sanctions pressure. Today, the President discussed the issue of setting up port facilities for transshipment of our cargoes. The main assignment is to reach the optimal options that will minimize the cost of logistics. We need to make a final determination here. And in the near future the government will make its proposals on the organization of port infrastructure for Belarusian goods, mainly fertilizers.

Despite the sanctions, the potash exports continue - Belarus has been and remains an important supplier of fertilizers for many countries of the world.

The issue of creating port facilities for transshipment of our cargoes is not a new one for the government. It arose when the logistics of potash supplies was disrupted by the Western sanctions.

Lithuania even "shot itself in the foot" in a desire to please the curators by blocking the route habitual for Belarusian fertilizers. Minsk reoriented itself to Russian ports.