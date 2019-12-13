Lukashenko: No need to discard any markets, if we have a chance to work in the West, we will work in the West

We must demonstrate the results not below the level of the past year. This is the task set by the President to the government. Alexander Lukashenko reminded of this on Monday at a meeting with the team of the Bureau of the Presidential Affairs and the new Deputy Prime Minister. As a result of the staff turnover, Yuri Nazarov became Head of the Bureau of the Presidential Affairs, while Petr Parkhomchik replaced him in the government. This is a serious promotion for the now ex-minister of industry.



As far as the Bureau of the Presidential Affairs is concerned, it is a special structure in the Belarusian government. They are not only in charge of immaculate organization of presidential events, but also deal with issues of national importance. Their domain extends from hotels and medical and health institutions to dozens of agricultural enterprises, arts and crafts, and even national parks. Breakeven, on-time commissioning of housing and production facilities, export diversification and human resources are the top tasks for them.



