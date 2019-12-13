Lukashenko: We shouldn't be afraid of any deficit against the background of price regulation

The state controls the situation on the consumer market of Belarus, and we shouldn't be afraid of any deficit against the background of price regulation. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with members of the Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation, BelTA informs.



The head of the state was thanked for bringing order to the pricing policy in Belarus and asked if the domestic market is threatened by deficit and empty shelves, as some traders sometimes say.



"Don't be uneasy on that score," assured the Belarusian leader. He noted that the deficit is possible only if there is a shortage of goods. Belarus is self-sufficient in food and exports for several billions of dollars.



"Do not worry about the deficit. We control this issue," said the President.



He also warned those who would try to leave the market. In addition to private chains, there is also a large segment of government trade in the country.



"The basis should be fairness. This is not an economic category, but it is very important for people. We will bring everyone to their senses," said Alexander Lukashenko.



The President noted that everyone should work according to the established rules: "I do not want to put pressure on anyone. There is some order, there are certain rules. If you do not want to follow them, go to the BNBC, if they agree to hire you."



