Lukashenko about Miory plant: There should be a director at the plant within a week, no bankruptcy
The President has ordered to appoint a new director within a week. Today Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Miory to assess the situation at the Metal Rolling Plant.
President visits Miory Metal Rolling Plant
The Head of State saw an exhibition of products. The capacity of the plant is rated at 150 thousand tons of tin plate a year. The plant produces the thinnest tinplate in the whole post-Soviet area and uses it for packing in the food, perfume and petrochemical industries. According to the President, now the plant needs an organization of uninterrupted work and a professional manager.
As it became known, Vladimir Dyakonov, former deputy director general of the plant, has been appointed new director of the plant. As of today, he has been promoted. Apart from the inspection of the production, Alexander Lukashenko also met with the staff of the plant.
