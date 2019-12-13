3.42 RUB
Lukashenko about food security: We rolled up our sleeves and got a decent result
The stake on food production in Belarus turned out to be the right one. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said this at a meeting on the development of agro-industrial complex of Gomel Region, BelTA informs.
"We are constantly talking about the importance of food security and agriculture. Maybe, some people are getting sick of it. But the fact that we were right to place our bets on the production of food is obvious both in Belarus and abroad," said Alexander Lukashenko. - This year our whole country has been working, as I say, rolling up its sleeves, and we got a decent result," he added.
