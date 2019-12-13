3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Lukashenko on grain deal: Everyone was so supportive of Ukraine, but they refused to let the exported grain through
On July 21, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko commented on the implementation of the grain deal at a conference call on the harvesting campaign, BelTA reportsю
The head of state drew attention to the fact that for there to be peace and quiet, the economy is matter of extreme importance. "No one will help anyone. You look at the grain deal. Everyone was so helpful to Ukraine, and all of them refused to let the exported grain from Ukraine pass through their territory. Poles and others were so supportive of Ukraine that today they refused to allow Ukrainian products to enter their territory at all. That is the whole market," the President said. - Therefore, we must organize ourselves, mobilize, plan our work so that our people were fed, clothed and educated."
President
All
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Lukashenko expresses his opinion on real situation in fighting climate change
Politics
All
Society
All
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
300m Russian rubles attracted for number of joint projects on import substitution
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All