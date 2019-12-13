PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Lukashenko on grain deal: Everyone was so supportive of Ukraine, but they refused to let the exported grain through

On July 21, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko commented on the implementation of the grain deal at a conference call on the harvesting campaign, BelTA reportsю

The head of state drew attention to the fact that for there to be peace and quiet, the economy is matter of extreme importance. "No one will help anyone. You look at the grain deal. Everyone was so helpful to Ukraine, and all of them refused to let the exported grain from Ukraine pass through their territory. Poles and others were so supportive of Ukraine that today they refused to allow Ukrainian products to enter their territory at all. That is the whole market," the President said. - Therefore, we must organize ourselves, mobilize, plan our work so that our people were fed, clothed and educated."

