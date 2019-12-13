Lukashenko about handling radioactive waste: Belarusians must be sure that no radiation will appear

The Belarusians must be sure that no radiation will appear in the country. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said this at a meeting with the leadership of the Council of Ministers, which also addressed the issue of radioactive waste treatment.



"We've actually created a new industry in the country with the Belarusian nuclear power plant from scratch. Tomorrow we will need to dispose of nuclear waste, the spent fuel. The product is extremely dangerous (but very valuable). That is why I have set a task to build a reliable system for handling this kind of waste in Belarus, to create an appropriate infrastructure," the President reminded.



The issue was discussed last year. Then it was decided that the so-called national operator would handle it. The national operator will take care of construction of radioactive waste management facilities and will fully control the process. "Here we are following, first of all, the established world standards. Secondly, it is the safety and health of the Belarusian nation and our neighbors. It's true that our neighbors do not really care about the health of our Belarusians," said the head of state. - "My main demand is no load on the budget, no additional ministries and agencies under the name of operator."



The President demanded to clearly determine the best way to deal with this waste and the result of this operator. "Belarusians must be sure that no radiation will appear in the territory of the country. This is the main thing!" - he stressed.



