Lukashenko and Krutoy discuss EAEU activities and export of Belarusian goods

During his working trip to Russia, President Alexander Lukashenko met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia Dmitry Krutoy to receive his report, BelTA informs.

The President discussed two important topics with the head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission - further work in international structures with a focus on economic issues in the EAEU, as well as the activities of the commission on the export of Belarusian goods.

"First of all, to consult and discuss the issue of our further work in international structures," the head of state set the subject of the conversation. - And, most importantly, economic structures. This is the EAEU."