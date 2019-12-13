3.39 RUB
Lukashenko approves draft agreement with Egypt on system of mutual trade facilitation
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has approved the draft agreement between the Government of Belarus and the Government of Egypt on the system of mutual trade facilitation as a basis for further talks. The relevant Decree № 176 was signed by the President on April 29, reported the press service of the Belarusian leader.
The State Customs Committee is authorized to hold negotiations, while the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade is authorized to sign the agreement upon reaching an agreement within the approved draft.
